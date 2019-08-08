August heat to continue through the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hot and humid weather is here to stay as the rain chances go down over the next couple of days. Expect lots of sunshine today to go with quickly warming temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values near 105°. One or two showers or storms are possible late this afternoon and this evening. We won’t see much change for Friday or the weekend. The heat will continue, along with the low chance of rain.