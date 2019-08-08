Cincinnati-area pastor charged with sex crimes against a juvenile church member

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A pastor at a Cincinnati-area church is charged with sexual battery against a juvenile member of his church.
Cesar Guerrero, 41, is charged with three counts of sexual battery.
A police affidavit says Guerrero, a church cleric at Mision Cristiana El Calvario, engaged in sexual conduct with a member of the church who is a minor.
The incidents happened at the church at 2300 E. Kemper Road on two different occasions: July 30 and Aug 5.
The affidavit says Guerrero is considered a prophet of God as the pastor of the church and he used this to influence a 17-year-old church member into believing that the word of God said she needed to be cleansed from being molested as a child.
Officials say he arranged to meet her alone in his office in the church, and once they were alone he used bible scripture and prayer to cleanse her as she performed sexual acts orally on him.
He told her oral sex would free her mouth, police say.
The affidavit also says he engaged in other sexual acts with the teen, telling her God was talking to him and it was necessary.
Guerrero confessed to these acts during a police interview, they say.
He faced a judge for the first time Thursday morning. Guerrero is being held on a $300,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.