Coast Guard rescues man, dog from disabled boat in Stono Inlet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a boater in Stono Inlet, also known as the water south of Folly Beach and north of Kiawah Island, on Wednesday night.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston officials were notified of disabled boat around 9:10 p.m. At 12:23 a.m.. a helicopter was launched after the boater radioed that his anchor was not holding and the boat was taking on water.
Two people were on-board the 20-foot boat. One passenger and their dog were rescued while the other passenger told watchstanders that he wanted to remain on the boat and wait for help from a friend Thursday morning.
The boater that was rescued was taken to Charleston Executive Airport. According to Coast Guard officials, no injuries were reported and the owner of the vessel will arrange for the boat to be salvaged.
