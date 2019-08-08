Cops: Man with gun threatened to kill people on Johns Island, assaulted police officer

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A man armed with a gun threatened to kill people on Johns Island and assaulted a Charleston police officer, according to authorities.
Investigators arrested 39-year-old Victor Marquice Perez of Johns Island.
He’s charged with with disorderly conduct, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person convicted of a violent offense, assault on police while resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
CPD officials said the incident started around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when a man with a gun in his waistband was walking in the area of 3575 Maybank Highway yelling he was going to kill people.
A report states Charleston Police Officer Kara Zagol arrived on scene and saw a man matching the description of the suspect yelling and causing a disturbance near the bus stop on the Bohicket Road side of the parking lot.
“She also saw the man adjusting his waistband as if he had something in it,” Charleston police said."Officer Zagol got out of her cruiser, pointed her service weapon at the suspect and gave him verbal commands to show his hands."
According to police, the suspect ignored Officer Zagol’s commands for him to show his hands and grabbed his red mountain bicycle and began walking away.
Police say he continued to yell and cause a disturbance, and then got on his bicycle and tried to leave the area.
Authorities say the pedals to the bicycle locked up and Officer Zagol was able to get him off of the bicycle.
“Officer Zagol and the suspect fell to the ground and that’s when a loaded 9mm Taurus PT 92 handgun with a loaded extended magazine fell from the suspect’s waistband,” CPD officials said."Officer Zagol was able to grab the handgun and throw it away from the suspect."
A report states the suspect continued to resist arrest by striking Officer Zagol in the chest.
Police say Officer Vincent Cappetta arrived on scene and saw Officer Zagol on the ground trying to subdue the suspect.
“Officer Zagol and Officer Cappetta were able to place the suspect in handcuffs,” CPD officials said."The suspect continued to yell and act in an erratic manner."
According to investigators, the officers searched the suspect and found an additional loaded magazine and two 9mm bullets in his back right pocket.
EMS arrived on scene and the suspect was placed on a stretcher and had to be restrained with medical restraints.
He was then transported to MUSC.
Officer Zagol was transported to Roper Hospital with minor injuries and was released later that night.
Charleston police officials said Perez has been arrested before including the following:
2015 for simple possession of marijuana 1st offense
2016 for possession of cocaine; 2017 for possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted violent felon and pointing of a firearm at a person.
