Sheriff’s office: Deputies arrest suspect captured on camera burglarizing Charleston Co. diner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they have arrested a suspect who was captured on camera burglarizing a Charleston County diner.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Preston Tremmel Ford Wednesday night and charged him with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
He was arrested in connection to the Aug. 1 burglary of the Fillin’ Station Diner on 5261 Highway 165 in Hollywood.
“Deputies continue to investigate whether Ford had involvement with other property crimes in the area,”
According to investigators, when deputies went to interview Ford, he was wearing the same pants and shoes seen in surveillance video of the burglary at the diner.
“Our sleepy little town is having to wake up,” said George Jellyman.
The investigation began on Aug. 1 when deputies responded to the diner for a burglary alarm that was triggered at 10 p.m.
Surveillance video showed a man enter the diner where the office/storage room was located. The man was seen attempting to force open the office door. He was then seen stepping away and returning using some type of tool to open the door.
A report states the man entered the office, and after several seconds, left the office and building.
Investigators responded to a home on Scott White Road to contact the suspect. Deputies say that the suspect was the same person from the surveillance video on Aug. 1, and the suspect was wearing the same pants and shoes seen on the video.
