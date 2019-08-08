Four people transported to the hospital following accident involving N. Charleston PD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four people were transported to the hospital following an accident involving North Charleston police on Wednesday afternoon.
Highway Patrol says a police patrol car was heading north on North Rhett Avenue.
According to SCHP officials, a vehicle going the opposite direction turned left in front of the patrol car.
North Charleston police say the accident happened in the area of North Rhett Avenue and Braddock Avenue.
Two people in each vehicle was transported to the hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
