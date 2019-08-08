Investigators find rifle, ammo in wrecked SUV following fatal Walterboro shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say found a rifle, ammunition and spent shell casings in a wrecked SUV following a fatal shooting in Colleton County.
Newly released court affidavits revealed more details in connection to a shooting that killed 22-year-old Akeem Carr on Tuesday.
Kareem Risher and Reakwon Daye were arrested for the incident and were both charged with murder and possession of firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
In court records, a witness reported seeing two men in an SUV on Francis Street fire a weapon at the victim.
A deputy heard the gunshots and saw the SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. A pursuit ensued and the SUV crashed in the area of Pine Needle Street.
The deputy reported seeing two people fleeing from the vehicle into the woods.
Authorities say a SLED canine team tracked the suspects to a home on Grayson Street where Daye and Risher were located. According to Sheriff Andy Strickland, the two suspects hid in the attic of the home, and eventually came out peacefully.
The deputy positively identified Daye as one of the men who fled from the wrecked SUV. In addition, investigators said the key to the SUV was found in the front pocket of Risher when he was taken into custody.
Deputies found a .223 rifle, ammunition and spent shell casings inside the wrecked SUV.
According to investigators, a Nike shoe was recovered outside the crashed SUV which matched a Nike shoe found inside the home where the suspects were found.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.