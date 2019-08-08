Lawsuit: Pitbull bit child on face at Dorchester Co. dog park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dorchester County states that a pitbull bit a small girl on the face at a dog park in Dorchester County in February.
Stephen Ball, the father of the girl, is suing the pitbull’s caregivers Matthew Bowman and Griffin McCray claiming they didn’t properly supervise or secure the dog.
On February 16, 2019, the lawsuit states Ball and his daughter were playing together at Wescott Park when the dog attacked the child. The pair didn’t provoke the pitbull, according to the lawsuit.
The suit doesn’t list the age of the child, but characterizes her as “small.” It also doesn’t list the nature of the girl’s injuries, but does state the girl was in “extensive pain, mental anguish, suffering and discomfort.”
Ball is seeking actual and punitive damages from Bowman and McCray.
