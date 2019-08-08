Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/7)

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 5 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 4 walks and 8 K’s in a 4-1 loss to Johnson City. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 43 K’s in 30.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.