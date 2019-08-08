Police arrest Mt. Pleasant burglary suspect after brief chase

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant arrested a burglary suspect after a foot chase late last week.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Spotted Owl Drive around 2:46 p.m. on Aug. 3.
The victim told officers that a man carrying a pillow case ran from the area toward the McDonald’s in Oakland Market.
According to police, they saw Christopher Allen Harris, 30, walking toward Kohls so they approached him. As officers were speaking with Harris, he ran across the parking lot before he was caught.
He has been charged with first degree burglary and had his bond set at $75,000.
