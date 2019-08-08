Police: One hospitalized after shooting at N. Charleston club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the Bossez Lounge in the 3700 block of St. Johns Avenue for a shooting and found a person inside shot.
According to North Charleston police spokesman Scott Deckard, the victim was uncooperative and would not provide officers with any information.
“A security guard indicated the suspect and victim entered into an argument in the parking lot and the suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim,” Deckard said. “The security guard then fired at the suspect and the suspect fled.”
