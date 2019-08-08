Random searches, clear bag policy coming to some CCSD schools and venues

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - High school students in the Charleston County School District will soon be subject to random searches.
It’s all part of a new program that’s looking to deter students from bringing weapons and contraband to school, according to Michael Reidenbach, the district’s director of security and emergency management.
“The ultimate goal of the program is to ensure the safety of the school," Reidenbach said. "We know if students know they are subject to search at the school then that will hopefully plant in their mind that they shouldn’t bring contraband to the school, and help increase our chances of finding contraband if it were to be found.”
It’s called the Random Search Program, and this year, it’s being fully implemented in all high schools in the Charleston County School District.
“It’s a completely scientific, random process," Reidenbach said. "We’re not targeting any classrooms or any students. We’re truly randomly selecting classrooms and areas of the schools to search.”
The searches will be conducted by a team of six full-time, former or retired law enforcement officials, and they won’t be searching just classrooms. In the future, students riding on a randomly selected bus or entering a randomly selected door could be searched as part of this program.
“It has the possibility in the future of expanding into the middle schools, but right now we’re focused on the high schools," Reidenbach said.
Clear Bag Policy
The district is also implementing a “clear bag or no bag” entry procedure for all levels of high school football and basketball games this year.
According to the district’s website, attendees are allowed one clear tote bag that cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. A small clutch or wallet are also allowed if it does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5″.
Items such as keys, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, and cash may be carried in a pocket or by hand.
Some schools are also making their own clear bags with their athletic logos. Those would be available on a school-by-school basis.
