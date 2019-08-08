Roper St. Francis considering armed police officers at its hospitals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Roper St. Francis Hospital are considering putting armed police officers at all of their hospitals.
Currently, the hospitals use private security guards who only carry tasers.
Hospital officials say that's one of several possible options for changes in security.
Roper St. Francis spokesman Brian DeRoy says in the last two weeks meetings were held with officials from the Charleston Police department to share security ideas.
Back in June, a man who was taken to Roper’s emergency room downtown managed to grab a taser out of a security officer’s holster.
Police say the suspect, Kyle Cahill, then tased a nurse in the foot and bit another nurse on the elbow.
Cahill was charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
We checked with other area hospitals to find out more about their security teams.
A spokesman at MUSC said the hospitals used unarmed guards inside the facilities but that armed MUSC Public Safety officers are available if necessary.
A spokesman at Trident Medical Center said they use North Charleston police officers and their own armed security at the North Charleston and Summerville facilities.
The spokesman said Trident uses their own armed security at Moncks Corner Medical Center and at Centre Point Emergency.
DeRoy says officials with Roper St. Francis also plan to meet with Mt. Pleasant police officials to share security ideas.
