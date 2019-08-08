Savannah 7-year-old survives fall from Alabama cliff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A seven-year-old child from Savannah fell off of a cliff while riding her bike on vacation in Alabama. Her family is speaking out, saying no signs or fences were there to deter family and children from the dangerous conditions.
“She didn’t pop back up, and for a split second, your heart just drops,” said her mother, Dr. Heather Seibert.
At first, it seemed like the picture perfect family vacation for the Seibert family of six at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. The child’s mom, Heather, said she picked that place after researching the family-friendly commodities.
“It had a petting zoo and it had places that you could ride bikes," Heather said. "It had a train the kids could ride on and an ice cream place, so the promotion was really cute to think of something that we could all do as a family, and go camping.”
Seven-year-old Caroline Seibert was riding her bike in circles on the Black Creek trails while waiting for the rest of her family to catch up. Her dad was fixing her sister’s bike at the time. Her parents say they were watching her from no more than ten to 20 feet away.
“When you’re playing, you don’t expect that right behind you, there’s a death trap,” Heather said.
The family says just steps beyond the public walking and biking trails sits a nearly 40-foot cliff, unmarked and unprotected. Caroline says that’s when her bike hit a rock and sent her over. Her dad, Dr. Keith Seibert, a pediatrician in Richmond Hill, didn’t know what he would find at the bottom.
“I ran down the trail not knowing if she was going to make it, if she was going to be moving, her arms and her legs, if she had a neck or head injury, and you don’t know,” he said.
At first, Caroline laid flat and motionless several feet below. It was a nightmare her mom says still haunts her.
“That vision of her down there, I mean, it is in your dreams," Heather said. "I mean, it’s something that a parent shouldn’t ever have to see.”
Both of Caroline’s parents examined her and carried her back to the campground and into an ambulance, driving her an hour away to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She had several injuries: a punctured lung, a broken left shoulder blade, a lacerated spleen, and a concussion. Despite the tall fall, Caroline was miraculously alive with no head or spine injuries.
After a few more weeks of recovering, Caroline will be able to hop back on a bike with a new helmet. Her old one saved her life at Noccalula Falls Park, absorbing the impact of the fall. Now, Caroline wants everyone - not just kids - to put their helmets on, too.
“When I fell, my head didn’t break. My helmet broke almost in half.”
The family says there were no signs or fences warning them of how dangerous the walking terrain trail is. They’ve even reached out to the Noccalula Falls Park and the City of Gadsden.
“We just want a fence and a sign and they said, ‘Nah, we don’t need to,’” Keith said.
The Noccalula Falls Park is not legally responsible. An Alabama Recreational Use Statute says a land owner - which in this case is the City of Gadsden - is not required to make sure their space is safe for recreational use, and they do not have to warn people of hazardous areas. Despite it not being required, the Seiberts feel adding a sign, or even more, would be the right thing to do.
“It’s hard to put into words how frustrating that is, because it sounds like for a park that puts thousands of dollars into services and advertising, that they would protect the people who are coming to see their park, and it’s sad,” Keith said.
Despite being back at home in Savannah and almost 400 miles away, the Seiberts want to make sure this does not happen to any other families.
“Part of our job is we take care of kids - a couple thousand kids in Richmond Hill. We definitely see child safety as part of our mission in life, and that doesn’t stop at the state border.”
WTOC has reached out to the City of Gadsden. Because the family filed an insurance claim, the city says they cannot legally speak on this matter. We’ve requested the police report of the incident. We’ll keep you informed of any updates.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.