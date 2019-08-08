Some BCSD parents receive email in error saying child approved for free lunch

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An official with the Berkeley County School District says some parents of children in the district recently received an email in error which indicated their child was approved for free or reduced lunch.
“We believe most recipients of that email have since been notified,” district spokesman Brian Troutman said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The follow-up email stated that free or reduced lunch applications will begin to be processed on Aug. 12 at the earliest, and proper notification to those parents or guardians will follow.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many parents received the email.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the Berkeley County School District child nutrition services office at 843-899-8708.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.