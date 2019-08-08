Teen injured in early-morning N. Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating after a person was shot early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to Verde Street for a report of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m.
A 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound, according to North Charleston police spokesman Scott Deckard.
“The victim and witness indicated they were walking in the area when they heard gunshots and the victim was struck,” Deckard said. “No suspect information was provided and the investigation continues.”
