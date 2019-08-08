Trees blocking roadways, streets flooded on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are assisting after reports of trees blocking roadways and streets flooded on the Isle of Palms.
According to the Isle of Palms Police Department, several roads are currently blocked by downed trees, heavy amounts of water and other debris from the storm that just passed.
Isle of Palms police are advising motorists to obey all public safety officials and all detour scenes.
“Some areas are currently experience power outages,” said Police Chief Cornett.
IOP Police, IOP Fire, Sullivan’s Island Fire, Dominion Power, and several other agencies have responded to the numerous calls that have come in, according to police.
