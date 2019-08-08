Two people arrested after reported sexual assaults at Summerville treatment facility

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested after two reported sexual assaults at a Summerville treatment facility for young girls and boys.
According to a police report, officers responded to Palmetto Behavior Health on 225 Midland Pkwy. on July 24.
A victim told a therapist they had been placed in a choke hold, and raped twice within that week.
The victim was taken to MUSC Children’s hospital to be evaluated.
The CEO of Palmetto Behavior Health says he is taking measures to make sure everyone involve will remain separated.
The investigation began on July 24 when police responded to Palmetto Behavior Health.
The victim reported to a therapist of being raped on July 21 and July 23.
The victim said said that on July 21, the suspect had placed the victim in a choke hold until they passed out, and another individual acted as a look out.
The victim said when they woke up they felt sore around a private area of their body.
A report states the victim was violated again and another person acted as a look out.
