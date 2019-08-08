Two transported to hospital after house fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say two people have been transported to the hospital following a house fire in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are currently at the scene of the fire in the area of Dover Creek Street.
According to NCPD officials, the fire involves a large single family home.
“Two occupants of the home injured and transported to the hospital,” NCPD officials said."Firefighters have extinguished the bulk of the fire. Now working on extinguishing hot spots."
