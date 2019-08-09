Affidavit: Man used social media app to threaten to “shoot up” fire station in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a man used a social media app to threaten to “shoot up” a fire station in Summerville.
David Warren Crall, 18, was charged with threatening the life of a public official.
He was given a $15,000 bond Thursday night. Crall was also ordered to have no contact with the fire department or anyone else associated with the case.
According to investigators, Crall’s arrest stems from an incident on Wednesday where he conveyed a threat over Snapchat to travel to the Pine Ridge Fire Department on 565 Myers Road in Summerville.
Court records state that a witness received the threat which stated that if another person did not contact Crall, the suspect would travel to the fire station and “shoot up” the fire department.
Authorities said the suspect was identified by the witnesses.
