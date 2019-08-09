Authorities warn drivers of large hole on Dorchester Co. bridge

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a hole that has developed on a bridge.
The Friendship Road overpass over I-95 between milemarker 74 and 75 has a large hole on the road where authorities say concrete is missing and rebar is showing.
The hole has closed a lane on I-95 under the bridge and a diversion on the bridge itself.
While its unclear how long the lane closure will last, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office called it an “extended issue" and are asking drivers to pay close attention to workers, first responders and traffic devices in the area.
