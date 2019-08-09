Charleston mayor to hold press conference after man killed in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon after a man was killed in a downtown shooting.
The Thursday night shooting happened on Hanaover Street.
According to police, a man was transported to MUSC where he later died.
Dispatch operators received the initial call at 7:40 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to call (843) 743-7200 for on duty CPD Central detective.
Video provided by a citizen shows the incident transpire where a man can be seen pulling out a gun.
