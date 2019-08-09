Charleston mayor to hold press conference after man killed in downtown shooting

Charleston mayor to hold press conference after man killed in downtown shooting
August 9, 2019 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 2:50 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon after a man was killed in a downtown shooting.

The Thursday night shooting happened on Hanaover Street.

According to police, a man was transported to MUSC where he later died.

Dispatch operators received the initial call at 7:40 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to call (843) 743-7200 for on duty CPD Central detective.

Video provided by a citizen shows the incident transpire where a man can be seen pulling out a gun.

The video shows an argument between a group at the top right of the video. After a brief back and forth, a man appears to pull out a gun and fires at another person several times. Afterwards you can see several people leaving the area.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.