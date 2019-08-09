Feds investigate drug trafficking organization that used mail employees to ship drugs and money

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal authorities are investigating a drug trafficking organization in the Lowcountry that’s using the mail system to distribute cocaine, marijuana and drug money, according to a search warrant application.
Court documents said the organization has been trafficking about 30 kilograms of cocaine and 80 to 100 pounds of marijuana each month over the last few years.
The drugs are reportedly being shipped from California, and the organization employed corrupt US Postal Service employees and FedEx employees to make sure the drug-laden packages made it to their intended destinations, according to federal records.
The money made on the drugs was also shipped through the mail and transported by air through the Charleston International Airport.
Court documents said the organization would place the cash behind the liners of suitcases and fly hundreds of thousands of dollars back to the west coast.
Some of those involved have been indicted, according to the affidavit, but the US Attorney’s Office has yet to say more about the investigation.
Court documents detailed how federal authorities discovered the inner workings of the drug ring through confidential sources and monitoring some of the most influential players’ cell phones.
Court documents included transcriptions of phone conversations between individuals who were using code words to talk about moving and selling the drugs and money.
Search warrants were recently executed on addresses from Ladson and Holly Hill to Summerville and Yemasee.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, US Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration have been involved in this investigation since September 2016, court documents said.
