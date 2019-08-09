James Island woman’s car broken into, apparently set on fire

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two James Island roommates are looking for answers after someone apparently broke into one of their cars and set it on fire.
It happened Tuesday morning on Goodlet Circle in Seaside Plantation.
The car belongs to Sue Lambert. Cori Thornton is her roommate.
”It was a wild scene,” Thornton said Friday. Both women believe someone broke into the car while it sat In the driveway and torched it.
Thornton says the car was not left unlocked.
“Our car was indeed locked. We sat out here and watched the firemen try to get in through the handles so our car was locked,” she said.
According to the incident report, around 6:30 a.m. a neighbor walking his dog smelled smoke and saw the car on fire with the rear driver’s side door open.
The neighbor ran to his house to get a fire extinguisher but when he returned the flames were about eight feet high and too large to deal with.
St. Andrews firefighters put out the fire. The fire burned the entire inside of the car.
Firefighters said it appeared the fire started in the front passenger seat from an unknown source.
The roommates have no idea why anyone would want to set the car on fire.
“We’re very alarmed because you know we just hang out. We keep to ourselves, we have absolutely no clue who would want to set the car on fire or why,” Thornton said.
Both say the outcome could have been a lot worse.
“At the end of the day it’s just a car. I’m just glad no one was hurt,” Lambert said.
They just want the person who set the fire to be found.
“It’s just the escalation of going from breaking into cars to setting a car on fire. Something needs to be done and the person needs to be caught,” Thornton said.
Anyone with information on the car fire should call Charleston police.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.