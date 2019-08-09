Near record heat possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Very hot and humid weather continues today as highs are slated to head back into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We’ll be close to the record high of 98 degrees at the Charleston International Airport. The heat index today will peak between 105-110°. Be on the lookout for a few afternoon and evening storms! Any storms will be very isolated, but very strong. Recent storms have produced tremendous lightning, blinding rain, hail and damaging wind gusts.