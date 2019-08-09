Police seeking to locate family members of 5-year-old found in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities are asking the public’s help to locate family members of a 5-year-old child that was found in Conway.
The Conway Police Department responded to the area of Kenneth Street in reference to a 5-year-old child that was located in the area.
According to authorities, the child goes by the name of “CJ.”
“The department asks for the public’s assistance in locating any information on the identity of the child or any family members,” authorities said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
