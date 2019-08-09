SC deputies searching for 10-year-old boy who went missing from YMCA camp

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 10-year-old boy went missing from YMCA Camp Greenville, according to Jason Cox with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Yarborough, who has autism, was last seen wearing a black shirt, said Cox.
Deputies and a search and rescue team responded to the camp on YMCA Camp Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with any information on Matthew's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
YMCA Camp Greenville released this statement.
“At YMCA Camp Greenville, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a top priority. We alerted the authorities this afternoon as soon as we learned that he was missing and have been focusing all our efforts on the search and rescue mission to locate him. Please keep him and his family in your prayers,” said Scot Baddley, President & CEO, YMCA of Greenville.
