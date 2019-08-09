Stowers’ Absurd Night, Contreras’ Strong Start Prove All You Need is Pitching and Defense

Stowers carried the RiverDogs (59-57, 22-24) through the early portion of the contest, making two stunning grabs to keep the Crawdads (68-43, 27-18) off the board in the bottom of the first. The Louisville product first laid out in right-center to rob Rangers first rounder Josh Jung of extra bases with a runner on first before leaping at the wall to pull a Tyreque Reed homer back into the ballpark on the very next pitch to retire the side. Stowers’ incredible individual run carried over into the top of the second when he laced the first pitch he saw into left field for a double. After an astute advance to third base on a grounder from catcher Mickey Gasper, Stowers took off on contact and scored on Eric Wagaman’s slow chop back to the mound to put the RiverDogs out to an early 1-0 lead.