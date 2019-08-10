Buccaneers announce 2020 football game at Arkansas

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern will be back in SEC play next season as the Buccaneers will be traveling to Fayetteville, Ark. for a matchup against the University of Arkansas on October 3.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams and CSU’s ninth all-time meeting against a Southeastern Conference foe. The Bucs are taking on the University of South Carolina on September 7, 2019 with a noon kickoff on the SEC Network.
CSU has lined up against six different SEC opponents heading into the 2019 season dating back to their first matchup against the University of Florida back in 2009. CSU is 0-7 all-time in matchups against the SEC.
The projected 2020 matchup against Arkansas marks the fourth consecutive season the Bucs will take on a member from the Power 5 conference with CSU taking on South Carolina (2019), Florida (2018), and Mississippi State (2017).
The Bucs close out their first week of preseason camp this weekend as CSU continues preparations in the first year under head coach Autry Denson. CSU kicks off the year on August 31 at Furman with game time slated for 1 p.m.