Bucs to take part in Maui on the Mainland tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball will compete in the 2019 Maui on the Mainland tournament hosted by East Tennessee State Nov. 23 and 24 as part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as announced Thursday.
The Bucs open their two-day stay in the tournament facing Southern Utah of the Big Sky Conference Nov. 23 at 11:30 a.m. then play either Delaware State or ETSU Nov. 24 based on the first day’s results.
The matchup with Southern Utah is the first under head coach Barclay Radebaugh and second all-time between the programs.
Based on results from day one, the Bucs could take on Delaware State at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24 or the host ETSU Buccaneers at 2 p.m. from Freedom Hall. The winners of game one and two will face off Sunday while the losing teams from day one will play a consolation game.
The rest of the Buccaneers’ nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.
Regional Games (hosted by East Tennessee State)
November 23 – Southern Utah vs. Charleston Southern – 11:30 a.m. November 23 – Delaware State vs. East Tennessee - 2 p.m. November 24 – Delaware State vs. Charleston Southern/Southern Utah* - 11:30 a.m. November 24 – Charleston Southern/Southern Utah vs. East Tennessee – 2 p.m.
* The winner of Delaware State vs. East Tennessee will play the winner of Southern Utah vs. Charleston Southern on November 24.