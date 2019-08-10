Canaan Smith’s Late Heroics Push the RiverDogs Past Hickory

The RiverDogs continue the series in Hickory on Saturday night. Southpaw Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 2.25) makes his return to his home state to face the Crawdads. The UNC-Charlotte product has turned in a quality start in each of his first two outings with Charleston since a call up from Staten Island. The Crawdads will counter with the Rangers’ No. 4 prospect, Cole Winn (2-4, 5.55). The former first-rounder will face the RiverDogs for the first time this season and is coming off back-to-back starts of at least five innings for the first time this season. First pitch is at 7 p.m.