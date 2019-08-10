Injuries involved after North Charleston car chase ends in two collisions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Injuries have been reported following a car chase in North Charleston that ended in at least two collisions Friday night.
Officials with North Charleston police say officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit for traffic violations near the Forest Hills Community.
According to police, the vehicle failed to stop and traveled east on Dorchester Road.
“The suspect vehicle was involved in a collision near Bream Road,” police said.
A report states that a North Charleston police officer was also involved in a collision.
Charleston County EMS responded for those needing medical attention, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with NCPD.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling both collisions.
Police say the suspect in the incident is facing the following charges:
- Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense
- Failure To Stop for Blue Lights and Siren
- Two counts of Child Endangerment
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Crack Cocaine
- Possession of MDMA(Ecstasy)
Motorists in the area reported that around six vehicles were damaged in the incident.
Officers had shut down the road as emergency crews worked the scene.
