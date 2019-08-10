2nd Day of Near-Record Heat; Late Day Downpour/Storm Possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stay hydrated as the hottest weekend of August is ahead! Highs today will return back to the upper 90s, nearing the record high. Today’s forecast high is 99 degrees which matches the record high temperature of 99 set back in 2007! Look for plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds in the afternoon hours. A late day downpour and isolated storm cannot be ruled out, but most areas will not see any rain.