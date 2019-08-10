2nd Day of Near-Record Heat; Late Day Downpour/Storm Possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stay hydrated as the hottest weekend of August is ahead! Highs today will return back to the upper 90s, nearing the record high. Today’s forecast high is 99 degrees which matches the record high temperature of 99 set back in 2007! Look for plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds in the afternoon hours. A late day downpour and isolated storm cannot be ruled out, but most areas will not see any rain.
A few late night showers are possible under decreasing clouds. Overnight lows will stay well above normal and only drop off to the upper 70s. The chance for rain is slightly greater tomorrow as a front lingers along the coast. The heat and humidity will continue under more clouds than sunshine. A few afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible.
Tropics: No development expected in the next 5 days.
TODAY: Heating index: 100 - 105, isolated pm activity; HIGH: 99.
TOMORROW: Heat index: 100 - 105; slight chance for showers/storm; HIGH: 93.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated pm activity; HIGH: 92.
TUESDAY: Hot with sun and clouds; HIGH: 94.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 95.
THURSDAY: Not as hot, slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
FRIDAY: Not as hot; slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 89.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.