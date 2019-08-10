Police officers searching for teenager in connection to N. Charleston shooting

August 9, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a teenager in connection to a shooting in North Charleston.

North Charleston police officials say they are searching for 19-year-old Terrell Tyrese JaQuan Judge who’s wanted for questioning on a shooting that happened on June 30 in the Charleston Farms Community.

He’s described as a black male, 6′1″, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NCPD tip line at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

