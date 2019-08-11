Structure fire in Mt. Pleasant from lightning strike

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a structure fire from a lightning strike in Mount Pleasant on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Hubbell Drive in Mount Pleasant around 4:30 P.M. according to dispatch.
Mount Pleasant Fire Chief said there was minimal damage to the third floor bedroom and some water damage on the house.
Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes.
There are no injuries reported from the fire according to Mount Pleasant Fire Chief.
One firefighter got overheated but was fine after taking a break and hydrating.
