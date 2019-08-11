Finks Penalty Forces 1-1 Draw in St. Louis

The Charleston Battery split points with Saint Louis FC in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at West Community Stadium. Sam Fink converted on a 68th-minute penalty after Jarad van Schaik gave Charleston a first-half lead.
It looked as if the two sides were in for another scoreless draw as chance after chance went begging for both teams. St. Louis were the better team early lead by Russell Cicerone. Cicerone linked up with Lewis Hilton and Kyle Greig in a flurry of quick passes just outside the Charleston box but Hiltons shot was weak and straight to Joe Kuzminsky.
Zeiko Lewis came close four minutes later after a tight angle shot missed the St. Louis' back post by a mere few feet. O'Brian Woodbine played the final pass into Lewis and the Bermuda international did well to challenge Tomas Gomez.
Jarad van Schaik, who played in an outside midfield role, showed his athleticism with an off-balance curler from a few yards out. Lewis played a short corner to Woodbine who let Lewis come back into the play before finding the crafty playmaker near the goal line. Lewis' cross found its way into a congested area and van Schaik was able to control his shot past Tomas Gomez at the far post.
Things started to unravel for Charleston in the 67th minute when St. Louis was awarded a penalty. Tah Brian Anunga made light contact with Russell Cicerone in the box, and the official pointed to the spot. Fink, who has been clinical in converting from the spot this season, buried his attempt in the lower right corner of the net.
Six Charleston Battery players were in the book in the contest including Leland Archer who picked up a straight red card in the 81st minute. The Battery held firm over the final ten minutes of the match earning a point in a difficult road trip to St. Louis. Charleston returns home on August 17th but will first face Loudoun United for the first time in a midweek showdown.