Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for missing teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
According to FCSO, 13-year-old Jaquan Emmanuel Frierson Hill, of Quincy, SC, was last seen on August 9, 2019 at his home. At that time, he was wearing black Addidas sweat pants, a blue T-shirt and white Nike Air Raids shoes. Authorities say he is described as standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds.
Investigators believe Jaquan may be headed to Charlotte, NC in a black 2002 Volkswagen Beetle with the South Carolina tag number QQR345. At this time investigators do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 377, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee.
