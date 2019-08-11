Police: Shots fired at N. Charleston Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they responded to Walmart near Tanger Outlet in reference to shots fired on Sunday morning.
When officers arrived at about 1:15 a.m., they say they located evidence of shots being fired but the people involved had left the scene.
The Walmart is located on Center Point Drive.
Authorities say during the investigation one person was detained.
Police say several people were entering the store while another was exiting. Officials say when they saw each other, handguns were drawn and shots were fired between the people who then left.
There are no reported injuries.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.
