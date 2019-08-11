SUNDAY: Hit or Miss PM Rain & Storms; Temps Feeling Hot!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a chance for a few downpours and thunderstorms later today. Some of the storms that develop may not have much movement and could produce gusty winds. This activity should not be widespread, but there’s a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. High temperatures should top out in the low/mid 90s with a heat index still near 100 degrees!
Cloud coverage will increase through out the day and then decrease overnight. Overnight lows should drop off to the mid 70s. The rain chances decrease the next couple of days before increase by mid/late week.
Tropics: No development expected in the next 5 days.
TODAY: Afternoon clouds with late day showers and storms possible; HIGH: 94.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds; slight rain chance; HIGH: 91.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot; HIGH: 95.
WEDNESDAY: Hot with the slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 95.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible; HIGH: 90.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible; HIGH: 85.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
