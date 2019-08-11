Wagaman Thumps Two Out, Dogs Crank Four Homers to Slug Past Hickory

Catcher Josh Breaux, in the lineup as the designated hitter, also provided some additional pop to the Charleston lineup in his first game back since May 21 before a lengthy injured list stint. After an 0-for-3 start to the night, the former second round got back to his old self, thumping a leadoff blast the opposite way in the seventh that made it 9-5 and an additional two-run double down the line in left that pulled the Holy City back within a run before Wagaman completed the comeback on the night. Breaux raised his slugging percentage over the .500 mark on the season and now has eight homers and 33 RBI in 31 games with Charleston this year.