Warrant issued for suspect identified in the killing of a transgender woman in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect was identified in the killing of a transgender woman on Saturday during the ribbon cutting of a new LGBTQ hub in North Charleston.
Mayor Keith Summey announced that a warrant was issued today for Dominick Achield, 34, for the murder of Denali Stuckey.
The was the statement issued by the Mayor of North Charleston:
“We issued a warrant today on Dominick Archield for murder and position of a firearm during a violent crime. We‘re looking, we’ll find him, and justice will be brought to us.”
Police responded on July 22 at approximately 4:05 a.m. to the 2700 block of Carner Avenue to what was initially reported as a possible accident involving an automobile and a pedestrian, according to the incident report.
Responding officers found the victim on the shoulder of the roadway. Stuckey died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.
The North Charleston Police Department are continuing to investigate this case.
