Amber Alert issued for newborn taken from Austin hospital

According to Austin police, authorities are searching for 3-week old Elijah Phillips. After checking into a local hospital under a false name, police said Brittany Sadi Smith gave birth to Elijah on Friday, July 19. They said Brittany gave permission for the baby to leave the hospital on Monday, July 22, with a family member, believed to be the cousin, Brandy Yovonne Galbert. Elijah has not been seen since.