Andrews officers work together to revive apparent drug overdose victim in Food Lion parking lot

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Andrews police officers helped revive a woman who had apparently overdosed on drugs last week, according to an incident report from the department.
Last Wednesday, Ptl. Reginald Fitzgerald II responded to the Food Lion in the 500 block of East Main Street for a possible overdose.
Sgt. Tomas Santiago was first on the scene and saw the woman in a man’s arms. He was tapping her on the face in an effort to revive her, according to the incident report.
Santiago pulled the woman out of a car and applied a chest rub technique to try and revive her as the woman’s lips turned blue and her skin turned pale, the report stated.
The woman’s breathing then stopped as Santiago performed CPR. Fitzgerald then poured water on the victim’s forehead when he noticed she was sweating. Gradually, though still unconscious, the woman began breathing again.
Santiago continued his CPR as Fitzgerald held the woman’s head at an angle to prevent her from choking, the report stated. Color began to slowly return to the woman’s face and her lips began to turn pink again.
Eventually EMS arrived and the woman was taken to Georgetown Medical Center for further evaluation.
