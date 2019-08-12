Authorities working crash involving truck, train in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner police are currently on the scene of a crash involving a truck and a train.
According to Moncks Corner police spokesman Mark Fields, a 2016 Dodge Ram was hit by a northbound Amtrak train at the intersection of Main Street and the railroad tracks.
The driver of the truck walked to an ambulance under his own power and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fields said.
The road is expected to be shut down for some time while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
