Former Boeing employee sues alleging wrongful termination, slander

The suit describes an incident that occurred on Oct. 12, 2018, in which Migliaccio, while on break, walked across the flight line taxiway and noticed blue lights flashing but did not see planes moving on the taxi way. In the suit, Migliaccio claims he walked across the taxi way and was approached by a cart with someone yelling but stated he could not hear what was being yelled. He walked past the taxiway gate and, when walking alongside one of the buildings, saw an airplane come down the taxiway.