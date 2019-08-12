Judge denies bond for suspect in shooting death of transgender woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge denied bond Monday morning for the man accused of fatally shooting a transgender woman in July.
Dominick Archield, 34, turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon in connection with the shooting of Denali Stuckey.
Archield is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Affidavits state Archield’s car was parked down the street from the Lovey Dovey Club on Carner Avenue on July 20. As Stuckey walked toward the club, Archield got out of a 2013 White Dodge Charger and shot her multiple times “without warning or provocation,” it states. Investigators say she was shot multiple times in the face and upper torso.
Police say he then drove off.
Investigators say when Archield was questioned, he said he was in the area of the club the night of the killing and arrived in a 2013 white Dodge Charger. Archield also told investigators he was neighbors with Stuckey at one point and knew her.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.