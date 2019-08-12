Law enforcement officials to discuss racial equality in Charleston’s criminal justice system

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Monday night, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) will meet with several law enforcement officials and the Solicitor, Scarlett Wilson, for a panel discussion.
The topic will be “Race in Charleston’s Criminal Justice System” and the goal is to “unpack matters of racial equality in Charleston’s criminal justice system."
Executive Director of the YWCA of Greater Charleston, will be moderating the discussion and panelists will include North Charleston Police Chief, Reggie Burgess; Charleston Police Chief, Luther Reynolds; Mount Pleasant Police Chief, Carl Ritchie, and Ninth Circuit Solicitor, Scarlett Wilson.
Anyone is invited to attend to learn more about what’s being done to improve the criminal justice system in Charleston and give their own input. Snacks will be provided and the event will be held at the Felix C. Davis Community Center in Park Circle. The address is 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston, SC 29405.
Last fall, the CJCC was one of 13 organizations in the country to receive a $2.4 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to improve the local justice system. The grant is part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a national initiative to reduce over-incarceration by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails.
