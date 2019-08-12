Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/11)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a double (18), an RBI and 2 K’s in a 1-0 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 17 HR’s and 47 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 in a 1-0 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .205 with 18 HR’s and 48 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 6 innings giving up 4 hits, 3 runs with 3 walks and 5 K’s in an 8-7 win over Houston. The Beaufort alum is 2-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 52 K’s in 43.2 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-0 with a walk in an 11-9 win over Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .231 with 10 HR’s and 23 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 3 K’s earning the win in a 7-5 win over Harrisburgh. The Ashley Ridge alum is 6-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 50 K’s in 43.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - 0-4 in a 6-1 win over West Virginia. The Hanahan alum is hitting .225 with 3 HR’s and 12 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 9-3 loss to Asheville. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 4.15 ERA with 23 K’s in 21.2 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 1-3 with an RBI and 2 K’s in game 1 of a doubleheader, a 6-3 loss to Rocky Mountain. In game 2, went 3-4 with 2 runs scored in a 4-3 win. The Summerville alum is batting .309 with 3 HR’s and 19 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in an 8-1 win over Greenville. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 43 K’s in 30.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 14-5 win over Bluefield. The Woodland alum is 0-2 with 2 saves, a 6.60 ERA and 14 K’s in 15 innings of work.
