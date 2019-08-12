Man accused of planning to steal rental car at Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged with criminal conspiracy after police say he planned to steal a rental car from Charleston International Airport.
Wesley Dale Blair, 34, went to the airport on July 10 where officers with the Charleston Aviation Authority police responded to a suspicious person call at 1:49 p.m.
An officer saw two men leave the terminal near the rental car pick-up/return lot and look around as if they were scouting the area, according to an incident report. The pair also walked separately in an attempt to look like they weren’t together, the report stated.
The men then walked from the rental car return lot and into the parking garage where they were taken into custody, according to the affidavit, which stated that Blair told officers he had come to the airport intending to “take a vehicle,” the affidavit stated.
An officer also saw the men in the area of the rental car return with Blar on the lookout while the other man looked inside rental cars, according to the affidavit.
