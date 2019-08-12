Man charged after stolen car chase in downtown Charleston, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after a police chase Monday morning in downtown Charleston.
Jonathan Howard, 24, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen car and possession of a cocaine base.
Deputies tried to stop his black Audi SUV on I-26 east near Remount Road Monday morning around 4 a.m. for traffic violations, according to Charleston County sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Howard then got off I-26 onto Morrison Drive where he eventually hit a tree and ran on foot. He was then captured after a short chase and deputies determined the SUV was recently stolen, Antonio said.
