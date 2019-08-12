Man charged after stolen car chase in downtown Charleston, deputies say

Man charged after stolen car chase in downtown Charleston, deputies say
Jonathan Howard, 24, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 12, 2019 at 11:49 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 11:49 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after a police chase Monday morning in downtown Charleston.

Jonathan Howard, 24, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen car and possession of a cocaine base.

Deputies tried to stop his black Audi SUV on I-26 east near Remount Road Monday morning around 4 a.m. for traffic violations, according to Charleston County sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.

Howard then got off I-26 onto Morrison Drive where he eventually hit a tree and ran on foot. He was then captured after a short chase and deputies determined the SUV was recently stolen, Antonio said.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.